Iran's DOE cooperates with int’l bodies to preserve biological species

Referring to the relationship between Iran’s DOE and 10 international bodies for the preservation of biological species, Akbari said that the most significant of these authorities is the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)

He added that Iran has exchanged information with international bodies, and even in some cases they have defined projects with them.

They are trying to use the scientific and technological capacities of the other states to protect wildlife, which makes it better for various animal species, especially for migratory ones, he noted.

He highlighted that Persian fallow deer was a species that used to live in many habitats of Khuzestan and parts of Zagros, but this species is extinct and now there are a number of them in the organization's proliferation sites.

Pointing to the status of the Persian onager, Akbari said that the Persian onager has been limited in two areas, one in Turan located in Semnan province, and the other in Bahram Gor located in Fars province, due to indiscriminate hunting and habitat destruction.

He added that the animal's proliferation plans were carried out in several provinces and they succeeded in returning some of the Persian onagers to nature in 3 locations of Kavir National Park between Semnan and Tehran provinces.

Referring to the critical condition of the Asiatic cheetah and great bustard, Akbari underscored that those species require special attention of protection.

Cheetah is currently extinct in neighboring regions of Iran and it is limited to some parts of Yazd, South Khorasan, Kerman, and Semnan provinces in Iran, he said.

Pointing to the various plans for preventing the extinction of the Asian cheetah and great bustard, he said that Iran is focusing to save these endangered species.

