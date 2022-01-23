Jan 23, 2022, 12:57 PM
Expert urges Iran, Russia to remove banking, transit barriers

Tehran, IRNA - Head of the Center for Contemporary Iranian Studies in Russia Recep Safarov called on Iranian and Russian officials to remove logistic, transit, and banking road-blocks.

Speaking to IRNA, Safarov said despite various capacities for promoting relations between Iran and Russia, there are many problems on trade resulted by lack of infrastructures and planning.

He added that no bank is able to help Iranian and Russian businessmen independently.

He also suggested establishing a special bank for developing trade using local currency.

Safavor referred to visa as another problem for Iranian businessmen.

He stressed that Iran’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union(EAEU) will bring about a 40-percent increase in its trade level with Russia.

