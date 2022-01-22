Development of Tehran cooperation with Moscow, Beijing instance of Iran eye to East

Just a look at the three decades ago after the end of the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran in 1988 and dissolution of Soviet Union in 1990s shows that Iran’s focus on the East, China and Russia in particular, has increased.

Although the issue of eyeing the West and improving relations with Europe was taken temporarily into consideration by Iran’s foreign policy, the country now is after reviving its eye on the East because of the US and the European measures [and their unfaithfulness].

Such an approach to strengthen relations with the East is being followed up by the new Iranian government seriously.

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August 2021.

It is worthy to say that the recently-held visit of President Raisi to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and trip of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to Beijing indicate that the foreign policy of Iran seeks strengthening of relations with the East as the country has developed approach to this region.

Relations with the region and the neighbors are among priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Approach and measure of the new Iranian government shows that it attaches great importance to regional cooperation as Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a good example for supporting such an approach.

It seems that Iran’s political and cultural commonalities with Asian countries and its broad interaction with East instead of West can smooth the way for further cooperation in transfer of the state-of-the-art technology.

Also, strengthening of [cooperation in] unions like Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and SCO and formation of new regional powers can bring economic boom and reduce sensitiveness to unjust sanctions against Iran.

Additionally, it helps foster cooperation in serving interests of the countries.

Without a doubt, the role of the two powers- China and Russia- in achieving the goals of SCO is effective.

China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are eight members of the SCO.

** Visit of President Raisi to Moscow

The January 19 visit of Iranian president to Moscow took place in first days of 2022 to follow expansion of cultural, political and economic interactions with the far-away neighbor.

Visit to Moscow was among the most important plans of the new Iranian government as Russia is an effective country in the in international arena and has important position in Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

Regarding the political fields, Iran and Russia have stood at the same front against terrorism, West’s influence in the region and possible unilateral sanctions.

Bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow are witnessing new dialogue which has led to remarkable increase in trade exchange and also willingness of the Russian companies to make investment in Iran.

With regard to the region, the two countries’ cooperation are growing in the international and regional communities.

** Implementation of 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China

Implementation of 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China is another part of Iran's policy on the East.

Visit of Iranian foreign minister to China with the aim of talks on political cooperation and implementation of the comprehensive cooperation document took place on January 14, 2022.

During Amirabdollahian's stay in Beijing, talks on removal of the sanctions, international and regional question and issue of Afghanistan were held.

The 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China is an indication of fostering bilateral ties as it is a necessity for standing against the US sanctions on both countries.

The comprehensive cooperation document will also bring positive regional outcomes for both.

China is the biggest trade partner for Iran, and it was Iran’s biggest oil buyer before 2018 when the US imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May the same year.

According to analysts, Iran and China enjoy long-lasting relations; and Tehran is a vital partner for Beijing within the framework of "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

President Jinping believes that Iran has a special position in the Silk Road land route and is a key gate there, as it connects China to other regional countries.

Undoubtedly, eye on the East in the current conditions that the Western states and the US have imposed unfair sanctions against Iran can prepare the ground for development of all-out relations with Asian countries.

In other word, it seems that the new global order will not be made in Washington, London or Paris, but in development of cooperation among Eastern nations; in Tehran, Moscow, New Delhi and Beijing.

1483**2050

