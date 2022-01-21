Marine Security Belt 2022 Exercise kicks off in Indian Ocean

According to Iran’s Army, after holding explanatory meetings the Iranian armed forces along with Russian and Chinese maritime forces initiated the military drills in northern Indian Ocean.

Along with surface and aviation units of the Navy of Iran's Army, the floating units from China and Russia are present at the drills.

Spokesman of the 2022 Marine Security Belt Exercises Second Admiral Mostafa Tajoddini announced that tactical drills such as rescuing a floating vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night, and other operational exercises are among the sections of the naval drills.

Pointing to the importance of the northern areas of Indian Ocean, the admiral noted that the existence of three straits of Bab al- Mandeb, Malacca and Hormoz add up to the significance of the region, which play key role in international trades, adding that China, Russia and Iran try hard to maintain security in the critical waterway in a bid to preserve the national interests of the three nations.

The Marine Security Belt 2022 Exercise is being held in an area of 17,000 square kilometers, he said, noting that the motto of the drills is "Together for Peace and Security" to convey the message of peace and friendship.

In the first phase of the exercise, the Chinese, Russian and Iranian vessels fired at preplanned targets by the use of 20 mm caliber weapons under the command of Iranian Navy’s Jamaran destroyer, Tajoddini said.

The next phase of the drills will be PHOTOEX exercise, including offensive arrangement of participating units proper with existing threats in the region, he added.

The Iranian second admiral went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to security at regional and international levels; therefore, its naval forces will not allow enemies to carry out any maritime threat.

