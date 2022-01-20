Iran envoy condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Lahore

Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a Twitter message wrote that the horrific news of the explosion at "Anar Kali" shopping center in Lahore has saddened me.

"While condemning this heinous terrorist act, I extend condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist act and pray to Allah Almighty for fast recovery of the injured," he said.

Police officials said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were shattered by the explosion, while motorcycles parked near the site of the blast were damaged.

The banned Baloch nationalist army claimed responsibility for the bombing. “We accept responsibility for targeting Habib Bank in Anar Kali Bazaar, Lahore with explosives. This attack targeted bank employees. A detailed statement will be issued soon,” BLA spokesperson said.

Pakistani political leaders, including the president and prime minister, condemned the Lahore bombing and stressed that the perpetrators of this terrorist act would be punished.

The blast in Lahore today took place just two days after a terrorist attack on police forces in the heart of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group.

