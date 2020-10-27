Iranian ambassador condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Tuesday said it is the duty of every awakened conscience to condemn this violence.

“Terrorist crime of martyring children learning Quran at a madresah in Peshawar shows the violent face of terrorism against Islam,” said the Iranian ambassador.

“Muslims are oppressed victims of terrorism in the world,” he said.

At least eight people, including students were killed while more than 100 sustained severe wounds as a massive explosion hit seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on early Tuesday.

Children and instructors are among the victims as the blast took place when the classes were underway at the seminary.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Peshawar Waqar Azeem, the blast occurred in the main hall after an unidentified man managed to take a bag containing five to six kilograms of explosives inside the seminary.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have strongly condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The doctors say more casualties are feared as some of the wounded children are in critical condition.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Following the terrorist attack security measures in the Pakistani capital Islamabad and various cities in the Punjab province have been tightened and law enforcement agencies are on high alert.

