Iran aims to double exports to regional countries within four years

Safari who was providing a report of the 100-day economic record of the new government, said that Iran’s exports to Uzbekistan have grown from $120 million to $500 million over the past two months.

He also said that the country’s exports to Tajikistan have increased from $60 million to $180 million over the two-month period.

Safari noted that the Foreign Ministry’s Economic Diplomacy Department has done its best to activate corridors with neighboring countries.

Noting that expanding relations with Central Asian countries is one of the top agendas of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he said that Iran has made efforts to join the Central Asian corridors to Iranian Ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar.

