Dec 9, 2021, 9:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84571568
1 Persons

Tags

Iran aims to double exports to regional countries within four years

Iran aims to double exports to regional countries within four years

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari said on Thursday that Iran has plans to double exports to regional countries within the four-year term of President Ebrahim Raisi, while noting that the goal is even within the reach by the next two years and a half.  

Safari who was providing a report of the 100-day economic record of the new government, said that Iran’s exports to Uzbekistan have grown from $120 million to $500 million over the past two months.

He also said that the country’s exports to Tajikistan have increased from $60 million to $180 million over the two-month period.

Safari noted that the Foreign Ministry’s Economic Diplomacy Department has done its best to activate corridors with neighboring countries.  

Noting that expanding relations with Central Asian countries is one of the top agendas of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he said that Iran has made efforts to join the Central Asian corridors to Iranian Ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha