According to the Palestinian news agency "Sama" on Tuesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah released a video showing the participation of these wounded individuals in the operation against the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.

These videos, published under the title "Despite the injury...we are in the field", show a number of Lebanese Hezbollah members with injured eyes and hands preparing rockets and ammunition for military operations against the Zionist regime.

One of the wounded, who is still receiving medical services in the hospital, said, "We will continue until the last moment."

The war between Israel and Hezbollah has been intensifying since mid-September when the regime detonated pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah fighters, killing dozens of people, including civilians.

The regime also assassinated Nasrallah on September 27 and has killed 3,670 Lebanese people in intense air aggression.

Hezbollah has responded by firing drones and missiles at Israeli military positions and settlements, causing heavy damage and hundreds of casualties among Israeli soldiers.

9376**9417