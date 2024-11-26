Commander highlights threats faced by Israeli tanks in Lebanon

According to Palestine’s Shahab news agency, the Israeli regime’s commander stationed on the southern front of Lebanon revealed a major threat confronting the occupying forces, stating that even the strong equipment of the troops did not help resolve the situation.

Lieutenant Colonel Elad Tzuri, commander of the tank battalion of the occupying army, disclosed to the Israeli media outlet Ma'ariv one of the biggest challenges and obstacles facing the regime's army in the Lebanon war, attributing it as a reason for the troops’ inability to advance.

The commander of the 7th Tank Battalion revealed that his troops are seeking solutions for the difficult winter weather conditions, as adverse weather is hindering any progress.

The officer said that Israeli troopers are trying to move from the town of Metula towards Wadi al-Houla in southern Lebanon, but the unfavorable geographical and weather conditions are making it difficult. The army is constantly evaluating the routes for tanks and military vehicles to avoid getting stuck in mud or slipping, he added.

Colonel Tzuri acknowledged that Merkava tanks can get stuck in the mud, slip, or even overturn; therefore, commanders thoroughly assess the path before moving, and this is a significant challenge.

On Saturday morning, heavy rain fell in the area where the tank battalion operates, and at night, the weather became very cold, he said, admitting that the Israeli army has the equipment, but the cold weather renders it ineffective.

He further said that political action accomplishes military movements, adding that this is how wars end, and that the decision to halt the war lies with the politicians.

4208**9417