Iran Condemns US Unfair Sanctions against Maritime Industry

Safaei, also the Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) is heading the Iranian delegation to the summit which is being held via webinar on December 6-15.

Some 174 member states have attended the event. The 2021 World Maritime Day theme is "Seafarers: at the core of shipping's future".

In an address to the summit, Safaei presented Iran's statement in which he criticized the US unfair sanctions against the Iranian shipping industry.

The official noted that “we demand the US to be accountable to the international maritime community, and cease such measures immediately. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such measures threatening maritime safety and security, which brazenly violate the spirit governing maritime treaties, principles of international law, and Articles 1 and 2 of the IMO Convention".

