Neighboring states welcome Iran diplomatic initiatives

Iran Newspaper published a memo on December 8, noting that players in the region have reached the conclusion that security and stability will be achieved when regional states stop deconstructive rivalries and focus on cooperation.



Tehran has recently hosted United Arab Emirates' national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who visited Iran at an official invitation by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).



The two sides held talks on the importance of regional security cooperation and the need for planning a mechanism to back neighboring states when it comes to dealing with internal and external threats.



The UAE official's trip to Tehran happened at the same time with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visit to Iran.



Gradual implementation of the United States' pullout from the region has affected Arab states' stances towards Iran and they ended up in the conclusion that they should revise their relations with the Islamic Republic, which is one of the important powers in the region.



One of the influential developments that led to the current situation is the strategy of the administration of President Raisi, which enhances intra-regional dialogue.



From the beginning of his tenure, Raisi and his ministers emphasized the need for forming a new strategy when it comes to facing security challenges in West Asia.



Iranian Deputy FM Ali Bagheri Kani visited Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, and Turkey when the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic started negotiations with Western powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions. Tehran has also tried to inform its Arab allies in the region of what is happening in Vienna talks on the nuclear issue.



Certain Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE were following the line of the United States and propagated Iranophobic allegations in recent years, but Iranian authorities have underlined the need for creating intra-regional security mechanism based on convergence and participation of all small and large states in the region.



Saudi Arabia's ending war on Yemen and willingness to initiate talks with Iranians can open a new chapter in mutual and regional political situation.



Moreover, certain Arab states have started political relations with the Zionist regime, while they should be aware that the regional nations expect them to stand against the regime and support the oppressed Palestinian people, so they need Iran's support for creating a reliable front in facing the Zionists.



