US hegemonic policies lead Latin America to China: Analyst

Pablo Jofre Leal, a Chilean expert in international affairs, told IRNA on Tuesday that the US pursues domination and hegemony when it comes to interacting with other countries; therefore, it has lost its so-called "America's backyard" in recent decades.

An overall view on trade and economic ties between the Latin American and Caribbean countries with China from 2000 to 2020 indicates that the volume of trade exchanges increased 26 times and reached 350 billion dollars in 2020, the analyst said, adding that predictions show the figure will raise to around 700 billion dollars by 2035.

Despite some differences among the Latin American countries, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) succeeded in carrying out its missions and create strong ties with other countries around the globe, including China.

The issue of the two sides' eagerness to continue a strong relationship does not come merely from Latin America's enthusiasm for more connection to China, but it is part of international dynamics in economic arena, he said, adding that the Latin American countries consider China as a serious ally, who is ready to reach consensus, while the US pursues the policy of sowing discord.

Washington is pushing forward the policy of maximum pressure against Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia; so, the US's political agenda has been a stumbling block in the way of economic cooperation with Latin American countries, he argued.

Following China's growing influence in the Latin American and Caribbean region, the US is losing its economic influence despite the fact that China is far from this region, he said, noting that Beijing has turned into the most important investor in the CELAC.

According to a study by Red ALC-China institute, the Asian country has become the third source of economic investment in Latin America during the COVID-19 pandemic, he mentioned, adding that Chinese private and semi-official companies invested in Latin American countries almost 74.85 billion dollars between 2015 to 2020.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chilean expert pointed to Iran's interaction with some Latin American countries especially Venezuela, noting that the relationship between the two sides is a good example of appropriate economic and at the same time political cooperation.

