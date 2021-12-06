UAE official's visit in line with Raisi's good-neighborliness policy

According to the Supreme National Security Council, the trip is being held at an official invitation by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani, who is also representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Sheikh Tahnoon is scheduled to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart as well as some other high-ranking officials in Tehran. Expansion and enhancement of mutual ties as well as consultations on the latest developments in the region are among the objectives of the UAE official to Iran.

The 13th administration in Tehran has shown that the statesmen are determined to expand effective cooperation and consultations with neighboring and like-minded countries.

The Iranian government has focused its foreign policy on developing all-out ties with the neighbors; so, there have been several phone calls and meetings between Iranian diplomats and neighboring countries especially Arab littoral states of the Persian Gulf region.

The Islamic Republic opines that all developments taking place in the region should be discussed among regional authorities; therefore, the Iranian officials are determined to resort to dialogue as the main option to resolve differences and misunderstandings.

Abu Dhabi and Tehran have had a traditional and long-run relationship, which is of special importance.

It is said that the UAE delegation dispatched to Tehran are scheduled to discuss security, trade and transit of goods, which can be a turning point for expansion of mutual ties.

Sustainable security in the region will be achieved by participation of regional countries. Bilateral trust based on national capabilities, enhancement of interactions and good-neighborliness as well as non-interference in other countries' internal affairs are among the factors that help boost regional security.

