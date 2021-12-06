Why is Israel so much worried about Vienna talks?

Concurrent with the nuclear talks at Palais Coburg in Vienna, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling for immediate halt of the Vienna talks.

Moreover, Foreign Minister of the Zionist regime Yair Lapid met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris a day before the mentioned phone call and urged for escalation of anti-Iran sanctions, claiming that a so-called "credible" military threat against Tehran is necessary.

At the same time, MI6 Chief Richard Moore initiated a new phase of Iranophobia, when he portrayed Iran as the top threat to his country. It is interesting that British negotiating team was participating in Vienna talks, when the head of security service adopted such a weird stance, which of course took place after connections between British and Zionist FMs.

These two foreign ministers published a joint article in the Daily Telegraph on November 29, focusing on preventing from Iran's nuclear program that can be translated into a stumbling block in the way of Vienna talks.

As part of their campaign to derail the nuclear talks in Vienna, the Zionist regime dispatched Director of Mossad David Barnea to Washington to hold talks with American officials on Iran and the Vienna talks.

The question is what has made the Zionists so afraid of any potential agreement in Vienna?

Definitely, the Zionist regime with hundreds of nuclear warheads cannot be afraid of Iranian peaceful nuclear activities, which are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Then, the Zionists are worried that the Vienna talks may provide the Iranians with the opportunity to get rid of cruel and inhuman sanctions. Or their historical hatred towards the Iranian people is leading them toward taking the hasty and angry stances.

But more than anything else, it seems that the regime is concerned about its future, because recent moves by the Raisi administration to consolidate ties with different regional and international states pave the ground for changing the course and leading the region towards conversion in a calm atmosphere, while the Zionists see stability and tranquility against their interests. The Zionist regime has attempted to wreak havoc in the region in order to create an opportunity to be able to normalize ties with certain Arab states.

