Iranian researchers receive two awards AATM Congress 2021

Iranian researchers Dr. Mastaneh Alaei and Dr. Alieh Fazel et al respectively received the second best speech and the third best poster awards in the event, according to the IBTO.

The 16th Annual AATM Congress and the 3rd Joint AABB and AATM Congress were held on December 3-4 hosted by India.

Iranian researchers made the biggest contribution after India to the event with 7 speeches and 13 posters.

IBTO CEO Peyman Esheqi delivered an online speech in the event, giving a report on the situation with blood transfusion in Iran in 2020 and the challenges the organization was faced with during the Coronavirus pandemic and its solutions to those challenges.

