Iran's Mahan Air to resume flights to Pakistan

Mahan Air will resume its direct flights between Lahore and Tehran from December 25.

This is Mahan Air's first flight to Pakistan since the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier Chief Executive of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik during a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini had announced that the PIA is going to start direct flights from Karachi to Mashad from January next year.

According to some reports, with the efforts and pursuits made by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, which is the cultural heart of Pakistan, Mahan and Taban Airlines will also resume flights from the holy city of Mashhad to Lahore.

Lahore is one of the most important cities of Pakistan and is known as the 'cultural heart' of the country, so the resumption of these flights can be an effective step in the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

272**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish