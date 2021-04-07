Pilgrimage from Pakistan to Syria resumed

Pakistani official sources confirmed on Wednesday that Syrian government has issued a circular regarding the resumption of pilgrimage from Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs also issued a statement on Wednesday stating that Damascus had sent an official letter to the ministry about resumption of pilgrimage from Pakistan to Syria.

Accordingly, companies based in Syria, including the Transport and Tourism Company (Al Karnak), will be allowed to coordinate visas for Pakistani pilgrims and air travel.

The pilgrimage from Pakistan to Syria will be carried out in accordance with health protocols and the preparation of required documents, including a health certificate, the statement said.

In September last year, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PIA) launched direct flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Islamabad also wants to resolve the Syrian crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. Despite pressure from some Western powers and the Arab countries in the Middle East, Pakistan has refused to change its main position of not interfering in Syria's internal affairs and opposing any plan against the legitimate government of President Bashar al-Assad.

In recent years, the Pakistani government has opposed any attempt by regional and supra-regional powers to change governments in different countries, including in Syria.

