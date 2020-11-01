Pakistan sends medical aid to Syria to fight Covid-19

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement said the shipment sent to Damascus includes medical equipment, 250,000 masks, thousands of protective gear and other health items.

Humanitarian aid was provided by the Government of Pakistan through NDMA on the request of the friendly and brotherly country of Syria.

The aid was loaded on a plane belonging to Pakistan International Airlines in a formal ceremony attended by Pakistani officials and the officials of Syrian embassy at Islamabad Airport which later flew to Damascus.

The Pakistani government, which has been under constant pressure from some Middle Eastern countries since the beginning of the Syrian crisis to take a concerted stance against Damascus, not only refused to take a biased stance but also continued to develop diplomatic and political relations with Syria.

In October this year, Pakistani and Syrian officials in Islamabad took a new step to consider launching direct flights between the two countries.

Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria and the support of some Arab countries in the region led by the United States for terrorist elements, some countries have closed embassies or reduced their diplomatic activities in Damascus, but Pakistan is one of the countries that maintains political balance and declares non-partisan position.

Pakistan also refuses to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries including Syria.

