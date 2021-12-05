Four Iranian satellites in line for launch

Zafar 2 is under the final phase of preparation, Nahid 1 and Nahid 2 are ready to be launched, and Pars 1 has been delivered to Iranian Space Agency, according to IRNA Sunday report.

Space industry is one of elements of power in countries; and four satellites, a space engine, and an orbital transition block are among important space achievements in Iran in the past two years.

** Zafar 2 near the final

Zafar 2, the modern copy of Zafar 1, was launched through Simorgh satellite carrier about two years ago, but its injection velocity was not enough to keep it in the orbit.

Zafar satellite has been designed and built with three main missions of imaging, storing, and sending data and measuring space radiation by order and systematic supervision of Iran Space Agency in Iran University of Science and Technology over 3 years in two samples Zafar-1 and Zafar-2. This LEO satellite with the mass of 113 kg was panned to operate at an altitude of 530 kilometers with an inclination of 56 degrees, according to Iranian Space Agency.

Zafar 2 has been waiting for launch for two years.

** Nahid 1 and Nahid 2

Nahid-1 is another satellite for space technology development in the country, ordered by Iranian Space Agency, and designed and built by the Satellite Systems Research Institute of the Iranian Space Research Center. It was defined with the aim of gaining knowledge, technical capability, and experience in the field of designing, building, launching, and exploiting satellites to provide the infrastructure and requirements for achieving the capability of building and developing operational satellites and especially Geosynchronous communication satellites, according to isa.ir.

Nahid 1 has been awaiting for launch since five year ago.

Meanwhile, it was last year that development of Nahid 2 ended. Nahid 2, weighing 120 kg, is aimed at reaching telecommunications satellite in the geostationary orbit. It will be placed in at an altitude of 500 km from Earth.

** Pars 1 satellite

Pars 1 satellite with 110 to 120 kg is among the most modern indigenous satellites in Iran and it is in row of launch. The satellite was delivered to Iranian Space Agency a year ago.

