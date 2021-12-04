Iran to look to East if no deal achieved in Vienna: Parliamentary VP

Speaking in a meeting with university students in Kerman on the occasion of Student's Day, Hosseini said that Iran's negotiating team of 40 was formed by experts in various fields and have full authority to conclude the talks.

He cited Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as saying that the economic power in the world was leaning towards China and India and Iran could protect its interest via these countries if no deal was reached in Vienna.

Iran and other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, namely China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, are holding talks in Vienna, Austria to agree on removing sanctions against Iran and Iran's return to full compliance with the deal.

Hosseini mentioned Iran's accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization, agreement with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on a gas swap, and oil barter with other countries as the measures that could be taken in this regard.

He said that the other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), informally known as the nuclear deal, used to prepare the text on their own, and the previous Iranian team who struck the 2015 deal used to sign the prepared texts with minor changes.

The Vice President also criticized the former Iranian administration's negotiating team that they had launched a campaign in the country to block any criticism.

However, he added, Iran has now put on the table two suggestions and they couldn't dictate to the Iranian nation anymore.

He also touched on the historical events that resulted in designating December 7 (Azar 16) Student's Day, saying that the university students in Iran on that day in 1953 protested the then US Vice President Richard Nixon's declared visit to Iran and the incident led the killing of three students by the Shah's forces.

The former Culture Minister also said that the United States has always been against Iran, as they launched the 1953 coup d'état to overthrow the democratically elected prime minister in Iran.

Hosseini said that there was no bright spot in the history of Iran-US relations and the Americans have always interfered in all aspects of Iran's domestic affairs.

