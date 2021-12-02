Khatibzadeh: Delegates in Vienna won't take instruction from Beit Aghion

"As #ViennaTalks advances, Israeli regime shows its true color again, calling for immediate halt of negotiations", Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He added that "not surprising. Dialogue is always despised by the regime whose genesis is based on war, tension & terror".

"Delegates in Vienna won't take instruction from Beit Aghion (Israeli regime's office)," the spokesman further noted.

The new round of Vienna talks aimed at lifting outrageous and illegal US sanctions began last Monday, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, heading the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna.

