Pakistan ready to host OIC FMs moot on Afghanistan

An official statement quoting Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan fully endorses the initiative for the meeting. “We have also offered to host the meeting, in Islamabad, on 17 December 2021. We are confident that OIC Member States will endorse this offer,”

He said Afghanistan is a founding member of the OIC. As part of the Islamic Ummah, we are bound by fraternal bonds of amity and brotherhood with the people of Afghanistan.

“The OIC must step-in to help our Afghan brethren. We should step-up our collective efforts to alleviate the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, provide immediate and sustained support to them, and continue to remain engaged with them for the well-being and prosperity of Afghanistan,” he said.

The 1st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Islamabad, in January 1980, on the situation in Afghanistan. Next month, we would, once again, gather in Islamabad, to reaffirm our abiding solidarity with and support to the Afghan people.

“I am confident that the meeting would consider concrete steps to help address the humanitarian and economic challenges facing Afghanistan,” said Qureshi.

