Some European states not serious enough in nuclear talks: Spox

They are just after creating conditions for prolonging the talks, Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in his weekly press conference, referring to a joint article written by UK and Israeli foreign ministers Liz Truss and Yair Lapid in The Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.

"The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions," the two foreign ministers wrote.

That such an article is released just a night before Vienna talks shows that certain European countries do not come to Austrian capital with the necessary will to lift the sanctions, the spokesman stressed.

The Vienna talks, which had discontinued since June 20, will resume as of November 29 with participation of Iran and 4+1.

Asked about verification after lifting of the sanctions, the spokesman said that Iran has already stressed the issue and this is "one of our main focuses" of the talks.

The spokesman went on to say that Iran has entered the talks with serious determination and good will and thinks of a result-based negotiations.

If the US comes to the talks to resolve the deadlock, the talks will be in the right way, he noted.

Asked whether any deadlock has remained in the talks, he said that the United States is the sole country responsible for the current situation.

If the US comes to Vienna to lift the sanctions, it will surely get a ticket to return to the room of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); otherwise, it will remain out of the negotiating table, he underlined.

He further advised the true sides to take the present opportunity because this window will not stay open forever.

Asked whether it was possible both to reach the deal and to save the nuclear industry, Khatibzadeh said Iran does not accept dual issues.

Also about the question of bilateral talks between Iran and the United States, the spokesman said no bilateral talks will be held with American delegation.

At his remarks, the spokesman stressed that Iran tries to solve cases of dispute through dialogue.

Turning to negotiations with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, the spokesman said that they remained unfinished, adding that meanwhile, the Iranian delegation will continue talks with the IAEA to finalize the context of the agreement.

The talks with the IAEA remained unfinished because the two did not reach a final agreement on some words which were important for both, he added.

However, interactions between the two sides will continue at different levels.

