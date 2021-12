Iran’s Sepehr Mirzaeian and Sahand Akramipour won two gold medals, five other Iranian representatives received silver medals, with two others winning the bronze medal.

One other Iranian representative was also awarded a diploma of honor.

Colombia hosted the 14th edition of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics which was held online on November 14-19.

Representatives from 48 countries were present at the event.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish