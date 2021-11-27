Iran ready to hold talks on HR, legal cooperation with Austria

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a meeting with Austrian Ambassador in Tehran Wolf Dietrich Heim, according to the Saturday report of Iran High Council for Human Rights.

In the meeting, Gharibabadi said that judicial diplomacy is a [good] way to mutual understanding to tackle problems which cannot be solved through political ways.

He further criticized certain countries for looking at the issue of human rights politically.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the human rights dialogue with other states, he underlined.

Meanwhile, certain countries use the issue of human rights as a tool against others in order to achieve their political goals, Gharibabadi underlined.

He further referred to human rights resolution against Iran as a blatant example of political will behind the issue of human rights.

Censuring the West for supporting a draft resolution declared by Canada on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gharibabadi said that Canada is one of the main violators of the human rights as it breaches the rights of indigenous people, commits crime against children, and deprives Iranian nationals residing in Canada of consular services.

Human rights is the sole victim of double-standard and political approaches towards the issue of human rights, he stressed.

For his part, the Austrian ambassador said that his country welcomes talks on human rights and exchange of experiences and judicial viewpoints in line with reaching mutual understanding.

In a related development, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh has advised Canadian officials to halt systemic policy on genocide against indigenous people and be responsible for being an accomplice in Zionists' anti-human crimes against Palestinians.

Khatibzadeh has termed declaration of an anti-Iran draft resolution by Canada with the support of certain Western countries as a repetition of baseless claim based on incorrect information and dishonest generalization.

