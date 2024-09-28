Russia’s prime minister to visit Tehran for high-level talks: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told IRNA on Saturday that the planned trip by Mishustin is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and following up on existing agreements between the two sides.

“This visit is very important and could create significant momentum in Iran-Russia economic relations,” he emphasized.

Asked about the outlook for Tehran-Moscow relations under President Masoud Pezeshkian, Jalali said the current government’s approach towards relations with Russia remains consistent with past policies,

“We will witness an expansion of ties with Russia,” the ambassador added,

Jalali highlighted joint efforts in the energy sector, referring to last week's visit by the CEO of Russia’s state gas company Gazprom to Tehran, where cooperation in the gas sector was discussed.

Regarding the comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, he said the Russian foreign ministry has already referred the matter to President Vladimir Putin, who has expressed his willingness to sign the pact.

Jalali added that similar processes have been completed in Tehran and that Iranian leaders are also prepared to sign the agreement.

