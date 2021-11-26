Russian deputy FM to visit Iran next week

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali had a phone conversation on Friday with Bogdanov who is also the Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East.

They discussed bilateral ties, regional cooperation between Iran and Russia and developments in Syria.

Special Representative of the President of Russia for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin paid a visit to Tehran last week and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

9416**2050

