Nov 26, 2021, 7:20 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84556051
0 Persons

Tags

Russian deputy FM to visit Iran next week

Russian deputy FM to visit Iran next week

Moscow, IRNA – Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russia Federation, will travel to Tehran next week.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali had a phone conversation on Friday with Bogdanov who is also the Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East.

They discussed bilateral ties, regional cooperation between Iran and Russia and developments in Syria.

Special Representative of the President of Russia for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin paid a visit to Tehran last week and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha