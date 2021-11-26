FM reviews Vienna talks, Afghanistan with press managers

Amirabdollahian met the media directors for the second time as foreign minister, elaborating on the most important foreign policy issues, including regional priorities, President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Turkmenistan to attend Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, the situation in Afghanistan, balanced foreign policy with regards to Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America, ties with neighboring countries, latest international developments, and the next week talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran.

The media directors presented their views and suggestion on foreign policy and the upcoming Vienna talks.

9416**2050

