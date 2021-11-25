Spokesman: US, E3 issue bogus statements against Iran ahead of Vienna talks

"Ahead of Vienna talks, US/E3: - Issue bogus statements - Add sanctions - Conjure distorted narratives - Keep mum on Israel's threats Iran: - Forms high-level nego team - Calls for quick good deal & full implementation of JCPOA/2231 - Holds regional consultations priorities," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman tweeted.

In related remarks, Acting Head of Iran’s Mission in the IAEA Board of Governors Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said that the upcoming talks in Vienna would be a unique opportunity for the JCPOA participants and the US to prove their "genuine intention" by removing "inhumane" sanctions against Iran.

Speaking before the Board of Governors of International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday, Ghaebi said that Iran has explained that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, coupled with adoption of the notorious ‘maximum pressure’ policy, and re-imposition of sanctions, constituted the root causes of the current situation regarding the JCPOA.

Here is the full text of statement by Mohammad Reza GHAEBI, Acting Head of Mission and Charge d’Affaires, on "Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015)".

