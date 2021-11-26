Iran ready to help boost trade ties with Turkmenistan

Safari made the remarks in a meeting with economic operators at Iran’s embassy in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, on Friday while elaborating economic objectives and programs of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

Ayatollah Raisi has prioritized the policy of maximum interaction with neighboring states and is determined to follow up foreign trade especially in oil and non-oil sectors, Safari argued.

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with other governmental entities has started compiling integrated programs in order to resolve problems and obstacles in the way of foreign trade.

Fortunately, good efforts have been done in particular in transportation sector, exporting technical and engineering services as well as export of non-oil products, he mentioned.

Recalling efforts made to resolve problems with Turkmenistan on gas export, Safari said that Iran will back traders of both countries aimed at improving mutual trades.

He further noted that officials of Central Asian states in Tehran underlined the need for expanding economic and trade ties with Iran.

Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat as well tradesmen participating the meeting discussed ways to expand economic relations with Turkmenistan.

