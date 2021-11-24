Iran among genetic testing kit producers, official says

Abbas Masjedi who was in a meeting with Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that the ILMO managed to produce genetic testing kits and homogenizers that could be used in forensic laboratories to identify victims.

He said that the laboratories of the ILMO were of international standard, enjoying genetic experts that can identify victims of mass incidents in the fastest time possible.

Masjedi also said that the organization was considering the export of the kits and homogenizers in the future, asking the vice president to introduce Iranian knowledge-based companies capable of producing high-tech machines and materials for genetic studies, serology, toxicology, and pathology for cooperation with the ILMO.

