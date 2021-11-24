Iranian team for investigating Gen Soleimani's case arrives in Iraq

Upon arrival in Baghdad, the Iranian judicial team were welcomed by President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - were targeted then assassinated in Baghdad by US attack on January 3, 2020.

Soon after the assassination, the IRGC carried out an operation and targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar Province in western Iraq in response to the US terrorist attack.

