Gen. Soleimani foiled US plots in West Asia: Ex-Iran diplomat

Mohsen Pakaein told IRNA on Saturday that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander organized resistance in the region to foil American plot, so the current decline and withdrawal of the US from the region come from General Soleimani's efforts.



The United States created terrorist groups, Daesh in particular, in West Asia to destabilize Muslim countries in a bid to provide the Zionist regime with security, the diplomat argued.



As a result of financial issues and pressures on American soldiers, the United States decided to pull out its military forces from West Asia, but they started forming terrorist groups in order to wreak havoc in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria on behalf of the US, Pakaein warned.



Iran's former ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan went on to say that the US, Europe, and certain regional states seek to overthrow the legitimate government of Syria and some other Islamic countries in order to disintegrate the Muslim nations with the aim of weakening them in the face of the Zionist regime.



But Martyr Soleimani identified their plots for the region and stood against the Daesh terrorism until they were uprooted, the former diplomat added.



Today, the resistance movement is the most organized entity that stands against the US and the Zionist regime, following up the downfall of these two regimes in the region, he mentioned.



The US assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani because he played a key role in containing and destroying Daesh's menace in the region, Pakaein said.



Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed hope that ruling groups in Afghanistan can stand against Daesh in the war-torn country in order to foil the United States' plot to turn Afghanistan into another Syria.



He further urged Russia, China, and Iran to be vigilant when it comes to fight terrorism in the region.

