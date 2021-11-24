Iran veep to address SCO council meeting on Thursday

Mokhber will elaborate on Iran's position with regard to economic, security, and cultural issues.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was accepted as a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the 21st SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on September 17.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed other heads of states and delegations present in the event, expressing hope that the SCO continues its progressive path, which has in a short time led to attaining distinguished regional and international position.

