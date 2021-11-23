Nov 23, 2021, 9:56 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84551991
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Portugal review Vienna talks

Iran, Portugal review Vienna talks

Tehran, IRNA – The managing director of the Iranian foreign ministry for Europe affairs and the managing director of Portugal foreign policy discussed bilateral ties, regional issues, and developments regarding Vienna talks, Iran envoy to Portugal said.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and stressed taking advantage of all capacities for developing ties with regard to important regional issues, namely developments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and the Persian Gulf, Morteza Damanpak Jami wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The senior diplomats reviewed developments regarding the upcoming negotiations in Vienna, the necessity of lifting illegal sanctions against Iran, and all parties' compliance with implementation of Iran nuclear deal, as well as the importance of diplomacy.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

   

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha