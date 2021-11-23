Iran, Portugal review Vienna talks

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and stressed taking advantage of all capacities for developing ties with regard to important regional issues, namely developments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and the Persian Gulf, Morteza Damanpak Jami wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The senior diplomats reviewed developments regarding the upcoming negotiations in Vienna, the necessity of lifting illegal sanctions against Iran, and all parties' compliance with implementation of Iran nuclear deal, as well as the importance of diplomacy.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish