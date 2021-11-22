IRGC Navy cmdr warns enemy against entry to Iranian territorial waters

Rear Admiral Ali-Reza Tangsiri made the remarks at a local ceremony held in southwestern city of Abadan.

Referring to the recent encounter between Iranian and US forces in southern Iranian waters, the commander said that the IRGC naval forces through three boats did stand against two US ships to not let them steal the country's oil.

According to sepahnews, the IRGC naval forces rescued oil cargo which had been stolen by the US forces in the Sea of Oman in late October.

The IRGC naval forces entered their ship and took control of it at the shortest time, the commander said adding that two other vessels which had come to the scene to save the ship yielded and were compelled to withdraw.

The IRGC naval forces monitor enemies' moves in regional waters, he said.

