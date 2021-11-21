Nov 21, 2021, 1:04 PM
Comdr: Three new warships join IRGC navy

Tehran, IRNA - The Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps' (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said three new warships were added to navy of the force, adding that the American forces have so far received nine crushing responses in the Persian Gulf.

Tangsiri said that the youth should be aware of the importance of the Persian Gulf and the fact that it has vital resources and capacities.

Earlier, Iranian Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the powerful presence of naval forces of both the Army and the IRGC has deterred any aggression by the foes, adding they know that any threat would receive a crushing response.

Khanzadi said that the security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Oman Sea is guaranteed by the Iranian Navy.

