Comdr: Three new warships join IRGC navy

Tangsiri said that the youth should be aware of the importance of the Persian Gulf and the fact that it has vital resources and capacities.

Earlier, Iranian Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the powerful presence of naval forces of both the Army and the IRGC has deterred any aggression by the foes, adding they know that any threat would receive a crushing response.

Khanzadi said that the security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Oman Sea is guaranteed by the Iranian Navy.

