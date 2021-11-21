Iran calls for settlement to Syria crisis within framework of Astana talks

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with Russian President's Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official also urged the necessity to continue with intra-Syrian talks in the light of Syrian Constitutional Committee.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed grounds for regional cooperation, especially on the situation in Syria.

The Iranian official referred to the joint fight of Iran and Russia against terrorism in Syria, noting that the two countries need to further cooperate to restore peace in Syrian and help rebuild the war-hit country.

The Russian officials arrived in Tehran after a visit to Damascus where they had talks with the Syrian officials.

They said the consultations with Iranian officials have always been helpful.

