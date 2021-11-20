Iranian movie 'The Badger' awarded in Terni Film Festival

"The Badger", directed by Kazem Mollaei and produced by Sina Saeedian, was screened in the 17th Terni Film Festival of Italy alongside seven films from Switzerland, the US, Italy, Mexico, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, and finally the jury of this cinematic event presented its best director award to Kazem Mollaei for the film "The Badger".

In this movie, Soodeh’s 11-year-old son is kidnapped before her second wedding and she is forced to ask her ex-husband for the ransom money.

It features several well-known Iranian actors and actresses, including Vishka Asayesh, Hasan Majouni, Mehraveh Sharifi-nia, and Behnoush Bakhtiari.

