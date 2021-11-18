Iran Pres congratulates Oman on National Day

In his message, President Raisi hoped that the two would grow the current cordial ties and strengthen cooperation more than before.

Iran and Oman enjoy brotherly and intimate ties which can support friendship between the two nations, the president added.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished prosperity and success for the Omani people.

November 18 is marked in Oman as National Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said who governed Oman from 1970 to 2020. The National Day is also called Qaboos's Birthday.

