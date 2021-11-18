Nov 18, 2021, 9:57 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84546381
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Pres congratulates Oman on National Day

Iran Pres congratulates Oman on National Day

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi extended a message to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday to congratulate him on National Day in that country coinciding with November 18.

In his message, President Raisi hoped that the two would grow the current cordial ties and strengthen cooperation more than before.

Iran and Oman enjoy brotherly and intimate ties which can support friendship between the two nations, the president added.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished prosperity and success for the Omani people.

November 18 is marked in Oman as National Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said who governed Oman from 1970 to 2020. The National Day is also called Qaboos's Birthday.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha