Nov 15, 2021, 5:48 PM
Journalist ID: 1858
News Code: 84542119
5 Persons

Tags

Turkey, UAE to transit via Iranian soil

Turkey, UAE to transit via Iranian soil

Tehran, IRNA – Turkish media wrote on Monday that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed is probably due to visit Ankara where he will discuss a wide range of issues, including the opening of a transit route between Turkey and the UAE via Iranian soil.

Trade exchanges between Turkey and the UAE which take 20 days through the Suez Channel will take only six to eight days via Iranian soil.   

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha