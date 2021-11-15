Turkey, UAE to transit via Iranian soil

Trade exchanges between Turkey and the UAE which take 20 days through the Suez Channel will take only six to eight days via Iranian soil.
9341**2050
Tehran, IRNA – Turkish media wrote on Monday that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed is probably due to visit Ankara where he will discuss a wide range of issues, including the opening of a transit route between Turkey and the UAE via Iranian soil.
