West pursues propaganda campaign to dodge commitments

Mohammad Ghaderi told IRNA on Monday that the West can easily accept and carry out Iranians' demands because their rational requests are in line with the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Pointing to the United States' strategy when it comes to lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, the expert said that unfortunately, the Americans do not take up a positive attitude towards the Vienna talks on revival of the deal and that their showoff in media outlets are mere propagation, he said, adding that given the fact that the US withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, they refuse to make amends for violating the international accord.



The American authorities are trying to use the propaganda campaign to put more pressure on Iran in a bid to put forward their illegal and illogical demands, he said, warning that the Islamic Republic will rule out such behavior and underlines the need for lifting of sanctions.



Tehran has time and again stressed that erosive negotiations are not acceptable and nuclear talks should be for the sake of lifting sanctions and urging all signatories to the deal to keep up their end of the bargain, he noted.



As to France's role in nuclear talks, the political expert said that the French officials have played the role of a bad cop, which has its roots in the United States' order to put pressure on Iran.



Pointing to the US's withdrawal from the JCPOA and re-imposition of anti-Iran sanctions, he argued that the American representatives, who have no place in negotiating room following their pullout from the deal, should guarantee that they will lift nuclear-related sanctions.



The withdrawal from the JCPOA brought about losses for Iran's economy, then the Americans are expected to compensate for the difficulties that the Iranian people have suffered so far, so Washington should not be able to comment on the agenda of the next round of talks in Vienna, Austria.



He ruled out raising any other issue except nuclear talks, noting that Iranian nuclear negotiators have declared that the negotiations are only about lifting of sanctions and revival of the JCPOA.



If the Western side wants to pursue a logical negotiation based on respecting mutual interests, naturally, Iran's demands are not out of the JCPOA commitments, so they can meet the requirement if they are determined, he concluded.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish