Iran can be tourist attraction for Russians

Leila Azhdari, director general of tourism marketing at Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts made the remarks in a meeting with Russian tourism officials.

Ali Asghar Mounesan, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, announced at a ceremony in Kish Island, southern Iran, on May 15, that visa waiver between Iran and Russia is slated for the next few days.

As Azhdari said, cancellation of visa will develop tourism relations between the two countries.



She went on to say that private sector of Russia have declared Russians are interested to travel to unknown places in Iran.

Reflection of Russians’ trips to Iran in social media has caused eagerness to visit Iran.

“Iran can be a safe and attractive destination [for tourists].”

