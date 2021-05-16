Fatah official asks for Arabic, Islamic countries’ support for Palestine

It is quite obvious that the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps on committing more and more crimes against the Palestinian children, women and elderly folks, that is proof for his bankruptcy, sine when he targets a residential apartment it proves that he does not have defined targets in Gaza, he said here on Sunday in an interview with the IRNA correspondent in Gaza.

He said that those who were martyred in Gaza last night were all children, women and elderly folks and asked the world community to act urgently to support the civilians who are exposed to the Zionists atrocities.

The Fatah Movement top official further added that the Palestinian nation’s resistance and steadfast bravery in confrontation with the Zionist regime’s aggressions is unbreakable. He also addressed Benjamin Netanyahu.

He further said that on the 73rd anniversary of Nikba Day (The Wretched Day) we tell you that the wretched 1948 and 1967 defeats in Arab-Israeli wars will never be repeated again, as we are the real owners of Palestine, and the Holy Quds will remain our capital, an in several international resolutions it is our historical and religious right, and we will not abandon such rights.

Mundar Al-Hayayak added that the shed blood of the Palestinians throughout the occupied Palestine will further unite the Palestinians and end the divisions, so that they will be able to tell the world that they are a nation that deserve a better life, and a unified leadership capable of facing the entire challenges and plots, atop which there is the Deal of the Century.

Since last week and following the Zionists’ incessant attacks against the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of in East Holy Quds (Jerusalem), which led to their insulting against the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian resistance movement forces began their defensive attacks, firing hundreds of missiles and rockets against the Zionists’ sensitive centers.

It has now been seven days that the Zionist Army’s invasions against Gaza residents has started and during the brutal vast attacks of last night they leveled with ground several residential areas throughout Gaza Strip in blind attacks.

The Palestinian sources have announced the statistics of the past seven days of criminal attacks of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip up to now as 148 martyrs, among whom there are 47 children and 29 women.

