Iran to vaccinate 14m citizens against COVID-19 by end of June: Minister

Namaki said that these 14 million people will comprise those above 60 and those having special diseases which he said are the main people who succumb to the COVID-19.

Some 162,000 doses of vaccine have been injected by the Health Ministry bases across the country over the past 24 hours which is a record, the minister said, adding that higher records will be set in the coming days.

He said that all the target groups will get vaccinated according to a national plan for vaccination and then will be the turn of other groups of people.

