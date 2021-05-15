Moscow State Museum hosting Iranian art of Qajar era

The opening ceremony was held on Friday with participation of Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Cultural Attache in Moscow Qahreman Soleimani, Director-General of State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow Alexander Sedov and deputy head of Asian department at Russian Foreign Ministry Maxim Baranov.

Cultural figures who attended the exhibition highlighted rich Iranian culture and art.

At the opening ceremony, Iran’s ambassador described culture and art as language for communication.

Iran is not just a country but a great place of art and culture, Jalali added.

As he underlined, exhibitions like what is underway in Moscow can help countries get familiarized with each other more.

Also, Sedov appreciated Iran for its rich civilization dating back to several thousand years ago.

About the exhibition, Sedov said the precious art works which are being showcased in Moscow have not been put on display anywhere.

As he said, over 1,000 Iranian art works from Qajar era are at State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow.

Maxim Baranov, too, said Qajar era is so special for those who study about Iran.

Further, he described cultural ties as so important for nations who want to recognize each others.

Iranian art in Qajar era (late 18th century – 1925) exhibition will be open for public from May 15-July 25.

Four days ago, IRNA reported that the exhibition would display 300 precious works of the rich Iranian culture, borrowed from the Marjani Foundation, the storage of the Russian Federation Artifacts, the Peter the Great Anthropological, and Tribal Studies Museum.

The invaluable collection includes paintings, miniature works, glassware, woodwork, metalwork, rugs, handwoven textiles, calligraphy, and a good number of handmade historical weapons.

