Iranian Artifacts Exhibition to open in Moscow

He also said that the exhibition which will open with the presence of Iran's Ambassador Kazem Jalali will offer items for lovers of the Iranian arts.

The exhibition will be held from May 15 to July 5 and will display 300 precious works of the rich Iranian culture, borrowed from the Marjani Foundation, the storage of the Russian Federation Artifacts, the Peter the Great Anthropological and Tribal Studies Museum will be on display for the visitors.

The invaluable collection includes paintings, miniature works, glassware, woodworks, metalwork, rugs, handwoven textiles, calligraphy, and a good number of handmade historical weapons, said Soleimani.

The Iranian Cultural Attaché said that the exhibition has various sections, including the government and governance, people’s beliefs and religious experience, foreign relations and influence of the European civilization, military life, handicrafts, and the people’s culture and traditions, and is a combination of modernity and traditions.

He said that during the past decades the Qajar era arts have been the focus of attention of the world nations and especially major world collections.

The official added that the first exhibition of this type was held in the same museum in 1970s.

According to Soleimani, over 1,000 Qajar era artifacts are held in that Russian museum.

