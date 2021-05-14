Iran to sign cultural cooperation plan with Croatia soon

In the meeting, Parviz Esmaeili and Nina Abulin Korzhenik evaluated the latest state of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, art and media.

Pointing to the good political relations between the two countries, the two sides evaluated numerous cultural commonalities as well as the interest and friendship of the two nations as the most important axis of the relations and emphasized its development.

The joint program includes the two countries' cooperation in the fields of movies and cinema, music, culture and literature, cooperation between national and public libraries, scientific interaction in the field of history and rehabilitation of historical monuments, as well as the expansion of media interaction.

The two sides also discussed and agreed on the implementation of several new cultural and artistic programs.

