Iran urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to practice self-restraint

Khatibzadeh stressed the importance of preserving stability and peace in the region and invited both sides to exercise self-restraint, to refrain from any conflict and to respect borders.

Iran is following up the recent developments at Armenia-Azerbaijan common borders with sensitivity and precision, and hopes that the dispute will be resolved as soon as possible with the parties' wisdom and peacefully.

He expressed Iran's readiness for helping solve the dispute between two countries peacefully.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is following the recent developments on the borders of the two neighboring countries of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan with sensitivity and precision, and hopes that the dispute will be resolved as soon as possible with the tact of the parties and through peaceful means.

