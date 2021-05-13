Iraqi leader congratulates Eid al-Fitr to Iran’s Supreme Leader

In his message to Supreme Leader, Hakim thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his realistic and balanced stances in support of Iraq, as well as efforts to bring peace and security to the region.

He congratulated the advent of Eid al-Fitr in separate messages to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Head of Iranian Judiciary Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, and Iran's parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Hakim welcomed Iran's efforts (in bringing peace to the region) and hoped that the Islamic Republic's regional and international talks would be fruitful.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish